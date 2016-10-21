PM announces 4 additional tax reliefs including newspaper subscriptions for Budget 2017

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced that printed newspapers, smartphones, tablets, internet subscriptions and gymnasium fees can now be filed under a lifestyle tax relief.

"There are currently 21 categories of individual tax reliefs. In order to facilitate tax payers in claiming the existing tax reliefs, the purchase of reading materials, computers and sports equipment will be combined as the lifestyle tax relief," Najib announced during his tabling of the budget speech 2017 at Parliament, today.

He said that the relief is also extended to include the purchase of printed newspapers, smartphones and tablets, internet subscriptions as well as gymnasium membership fees.

The relief is given up to RM2,500 per year, and will be effective from the year of assessment 2017.

Budget 2017 saw the allocation stand at RM260.8 billion, an increase of 3.4% from the 2016 Budget Recalibration.