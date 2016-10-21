Health Ministry gets RM25b boost

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry received a timely boost after the Budget 2017 saw the government allocate RM25 billion for four healthcare programmes.

In the Budget 2017 speech in Parliament today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced that the allocation will be used to build and upgrade new hospitals and clinics in Perlis, Kuching, Mukah, Jempol, Muar and Johor Baru.

"To upgrade hospital facilities with an allocation of RM536 million. This includes provision of cardiology treatment equipment for Serdang Hospital, Pulau Pinang Hospital and Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru as well as purchase of 100 ambulances," he said.

The remainder of the allocation, Najib said will include RM4.5 billion for the operations of 340 1Malaysia Clinics, 11 1Malaysia Mobile Clinics, 959 health clinics and more than 1,800 existing rural clinics.

"Another RM4 billion has been set aside for supply of drugs, consumables and vaccines to all government hospitals and health facilities," he added.