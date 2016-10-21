Discount incentive for PTPTN borrowers from tomorrow: Najib

Posted on 21 October 2016 - 08:00pm Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 08:10pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to give a discount incentive, effective tomorrow until the end of next year, to encourage National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers to repay their loans, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

In Budget 2017 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the incentive involved a 15% discount on the outstanding debt for full settlement.

"Other incentives include a 10% discount for payments of at least 50% of the outstanding debt in a single payment.

"The incentive also includes a 10% discount for repayment through salary deduction or direct debit in accordance with the repayment schedule," he said. — Bernama