Kabali extras among three detained for burglary

PETALING JAYA: Two actors in the Indian box office Kabali movie were among three detained for burglary in Shah Alam.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said acting upon a tip-off, police arrested two suspects from a robbery gang at Section 19 in Shah Alam on Oct 13.

"The duo were nabbed at 12.30pm. They were in their 30's and investigators learnt the duo have been in show business for a while including as extras in Kabali which was shot in Malaysia," he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here.

He said pawnshop receipts for stolen jewellery were found on the duo and investigations led police to shops in Puchong and Sunway where they recovered some of the stolen items.

The suspects were also tested positive for drugs.

Meanwhile, another gang member, an Indonesian in his 40s, was caught on Oct 19 for a similar crime.

Police found stolen items at his home in Puchong Utama, and discovered that he was actively reselling the stolen goods after buying them from the other two members.

It is learnt that the gang was involved in 11 cases and their victims have been called in to identify the stolen items.

Police believe the gang has been active since April and their modus operandi is to break into homes that are empty.

Shafien added that the items recovered so far were valued at RM60,000 and included jewellery and electronic items.

The movie, which opened worldwide on July this year, stars Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, 65, plays the role of an ageing crime boss Kabalee­shwa­ran, who tries to protect his family and his business from enemies.