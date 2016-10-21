BUDGET 2017 COMMENT Bursa Malaysia Bhd CEO Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan

Budget 2017 sets a solid agenda that will help foster sustainable growth of the market.

The Small and Mid-Cap PLC Research Scheme and the GLiCs RM3 billion special fund should create a sustainable ecosystem to promote the visibility and vibrancy of these 300 companies.

Both these announcements are opportune as we have a ready pool of small and mid-cap companies that could benefit from these programmes. By increasing visibility and accessibility through both research coverage and sales distribution; local institutions, retail investors as well as foreign funds will find it easier to invest in these companies.

The special fund that will be allocated by GLiCs will certainly be an added boost for these companies as there will be a greater pool of investors that these companies can tap into.