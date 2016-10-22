Opposition leaders' walkout a 'self-humiliating' act: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The Opposition leaders should have shown some respect despite having a different political ideology, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said.

Expressing his disappointment with the Opposition leaders' walkout during his budget speech in the Dewan Rakyat, he said it was a "self-humiliating" act.

"They have humiliated themselves in the eyes of the people. I hope the people can see it for themselves.

"This is also dishonouring the Parliament. I think the important thing is that the people must evaluate their behaviour and make a decision when the time comes," Najib told reporters when approached at the Parliament lobby.

Describing the walkout and carrying of "Who is MO1?" placards as an "ugly behaviour", he said all leaders, regardless of government or opposition, should show noble and exemplary behaviour.

"Leaders should show good manners so the people would respect them and we should also preserve the honour of the democratic system of Parliament," Najib said.

Earlier in the Dewan Rakyat, Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia had also expressed his disappointment with the walkout staged by the Opposition.

"I am very disappointed (with the walkout). According to Standing Order 41(1)(e), when a representative is giving a speech the others cannot interrupt him. It is rude.

"There are 29 million people viewing the Budget. They claim to be honest but they have shown their insolence," he said after Najib tabled the Supply Bill 2017.

The Opposition leaders continuously disrupted the budget presentation, mocking the government of their allocations.