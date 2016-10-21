Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

Posted on 21 October 2016 - 09:20pm Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 09:28pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended marginally lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1830/1890 against the greenback from 4.1810/1880 yesterday.

A dealer said the ringgit's performance was in line with most emerging Asian currencies as the greenback appreciated on the back of positive US home resale data for September.

"There was hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve permanent voter on a policy to support an interest rate hike in December if the US economy remained stable," the dealer said.

The ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0027/0078 from Thursday's 3.0081/0136 and rose against the British Pound to 5.1158/1248 from 5.1326/1433 yesterday.

The local unit gained against the euro to 4.5595/5677 from 4.5845/5938 and improved against the yen to 4.0279/0341 from 4.0303/0374 previously. — Bernama