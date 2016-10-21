Bursa Malaysia ends higher fuelled by budget 2017 announcement

Posted on 21 October 2016 - 09:20pm Last updated on 21 October 2016 - 09:28pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia bucked the downtrend in most regional bourses to close higher today, propelled by the announcement of Budget 2017.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 2.80 points to 1,669.98 against Thursday's close of 1,667.18.

The index opened at 1,668.03 in the morning and moved between 1,663.97 and 1,671.57 throughout the day.

Losers outpaced gainers 392 to 326, while 409 counters were unchanged, 540 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume fell to 1.44 billion units worth RM2.05 billion from 1.50 billion units worth RM1.49 billion on Thursday.

A dealer said market sentiment was lifted by news that government-linked investment companies would allocate a special fund of RM3 billion to fund managers under the Securities Commission to invest in potential small and mid-cap companies.

"Investors started nibbling on selective value-buy bluechips in consumer, finance, plantation, industrial products and property sectors in a positive reaction to the 2017 Budget," he added.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga shed four sen to RM14.32, Maybank added nine sen to RM7.69, Petronas Chemicals increased three sen to RM6.98 and Sime Darby added two sen to RM7.98, and Public Bank was flat at RM19.80.

Of the gainers, BAT rose RM1.30 to RM49.80, Carlsberg increased 50 sen to RM15, KLK put on 44 sen to RM24.36, Scientex perked 34 sen to RM6.95, F&N added 32 sen to RM24.42 and Bursa Malaysia increased 28 sen to RM9.03.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index added 19.93 points to 11,810.12, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 2.56 points to 12,442.37, FBMT100 Index increased 19.79 points to 11,509.73, FBM 70 rose 25.68 points to 13,879.10 and the FBM Ace shed 18.51 points to 5,124.86.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index increased 43.50 points to 7,961.36, Industrial Index gained 8.31 points to 3,142.80 and the Finance Index surged 84.64 points higher at 14,429.34.

The Main Market turnover swelled to 1.11 billion units worth RM2.00 billion from 926.70 million units worth RM1.41 billion on Thursday.

The ACE Market volume shrank to 152.16 million shares valued RM22.80 million from 261.83 million shares valued at RM27.10 previously.

Warrants dwindled to 172.94 million units worth RM24.69 million from 306.63 million units worth RM53.24 on Thursday.

Consumer products accounted for 53.90 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (178.47 million), construction (49.64 million), trade and services (461.59 million), technology (47.77 million), infrastructure (18.13 million), SPAC (106.10 million), finance (60.21 million), hotels (378,400), properties (83.07 million), plantations (42.05 million), mining (nil), REITs (11.56 million) and closed/fund (38,800).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM164.65 per gramme, down 64 sen from RM165.29 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama