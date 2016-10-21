BUDGET 2017 COMMENT Khazanah Nasional Bhd Managing Director Tan Sri Datuk Azman Mokhtar

The Budget 2017 is able to balance growth, fiscal stability and improving living standards for the bottom 40 percent (B40) of Malaysian households.

As the strategic investment fund of the Government of Malaysia, Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) is committed to deliver on the Government's Budget 2017 initiatives, through our on-going initiatives on, among others, Skim Latihan 1Malaysia (SL1M), affordable housing, leisure and tourism, and creative industry sectors.