BUDGET 2017 COMMENT Domino’s Pizza Malaysia & Singapore Senior General Manager, Operations Shamsul Amree b. Abdul Rahman

Our people are our biggest asset and as a growing company with long-term expansion plans and a strong emphasis on training, we are pleased that the Budget 2017 announced an increase in the allocation for 1Malaysia Training Scheme (SL1M) as it provides a great foundation and employment opportunities for graduates.

We look forward to play an active role in providing support and opportunities to young Malaysians through SL1M and our wide-ranging training modules as part of our contribution in creating a progressive F&B industry while shaping the future of Malaysia.