BUDGET 2017 COMMENT Ernst & Young Advisory Services Sdn Bhd Partner and Tax Leader Amarjeet Singh

Budget 2017 reflects a fair balance amidst competing needs and against an economic backdrop that is challenging but showing a glimmer of recovery. The proposed measures are responsible and fiscally prudent, and yet, has something for everyone, from civil servants to taxi drivers, students, parents, and corporates. We see a well-thought out plan which combines a target for maintaining fiscal deficit at 3% and GDP growth of 4-5%, amidst low oil prices and slow global economic growth, and yet able to introduce a cut in tax rates with some measures to spur domestic development and improve the welfare of the rakyat.



We also see increasing sophistication and strategy in specific proposed tax measures in Budget 2017.



The establishment of the Collection Intelligence Arrangement (CIA) is a smart move and if implemented well, should result in much greater efficiency in tax enforcement and revenue collections. Keeping with the age of digitalisation and data analytics, the collaboration and information sharing between Companies Commission (with access to information lodged by companies) and the two tax authorities (Inland Revenue and Customs) is quite a game-changer.



Offering a scaled reduction in tax rates for companies on their incremental income for Year of Assessment 2017 and 2018 is a well thought and unexpected measure to help companies deal with global economic challenges and stimulate domestic investments.



The 1% reduction in income tax rate on the first RM500,000 for SMEs would help save up to RM5,000 for the smaller companies, which comprise 97% of all businesses in Malaysia.



For the individual taxpayers, the consolidation of certain personal income tax reliefs into the lifestyle tax relief allows more flexibility in deductions and there are also some additional reliefs for parents (childcare fees and breastfeeding equipment).



We also applaud the Government’s bold move to introduce the world’s first Digital Free Zone, and also the Digital Hub, together with other measures to encourage and develop the digital economy in Malaysia, as Malaysia embraces the digital wave. This will provide a solid foundation for innovations that will accelerate our future growth.

