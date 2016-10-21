BUDGET 2017 COMMENT Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) Chief Executive Tan Sri Datuk Seri Lodin Wok Kamaruddin

The Government has once again announced a fiscally responsible Budget that prioritises the welfare of the Rakyat. It is a reflection that the Government is serious and committed about building a better Malaysia for the future of all Malaysians.

LTAT is heartened to note that the Government will be providing a Special Insurgency Incentive Payment to Armed Forces veterans amounting to RM55 million to enable those who have lost their abilities during their service in addition to Disability Pension.

Sectors LTAT invests in have been positively impacted by this progressive Budget. The importance placed on the healthcare sector is evident given the total allocation of RM25 billion for this sector, of this RM4 billion has been allocated for the supply of drugs, consumables, vaccines and reagents to all Government hospitals and health facilities. This bodes well particularly for our pharmaceutical arm, Pharmaniaga Berhad.

In terms of the defence sector, the Government has allocated RM15.1 billion for the Ministry of Defence, of which RM1.8 billion has been allocated for defence asset maintenance such as aircraft, patrol vessels, communication equipment, buildings and weaponry. In addition, Armed Forces will be equipped with patrol vessels. This augurs well for us given our participation in the maritime sector via Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad.