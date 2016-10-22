Solange Azagury-Partridge takes her Hotlips to the USA with new e-commerce site

BRITISH jeweler Solange Azagury-Partridge is taking her lower-priced Hotlips rings to the USA reports WWD.

The cheaper version of her iconic design will launch Stateside on Wednesday with its own dedicated e-commerce site.

Originally launching in the UK in October 2015 via Amazon's dedicated fashion department, the less expensive version of the ring will now be available for US customers priced at US$95 (RM397.35). The original designs typically retail for around US$2,000.

The rings will also be available in a variety of colour ways from beige to navy to hot pink.

Commenting on the news, Azagury-Partridge said, "I have my shop in America. I just think it makes sense to bring them over as well," adding that she is happy to offer a cheaper version of her fine jewelry.

"Some people always want to have the more expensive version of something. If you love something, it's harder-wearing, longer-lasting. These less expensive versions are more like fashion items – you can change colours according to the season or your mood," she said. — AFP Relaxnews