Datasonic signs RM54m deal with Percetakan Keselamatan Nasional

PETALING JAYA: Datasonic Group Bhd has signed a supply and purchase agreement with Percetakan Keselamatan Nasional Sdn Bhd (PKN) for the supply of not less than two million polycarbonate data pages with chips, almost seven months after it started supplying them.

The contract worth RM54.06 million was signed yesterday and covers the supply of pages with chips from April 1, 2016 until end of this month.

In August, Datasonic announced that it was in talks with PKN to sign a subcontractor agreement between them.

It said the first round of discussions on the terms and conditions and draft subcontractor agreement by PKN started on July 29, 2016.