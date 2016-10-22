Anti-dumping duty on Thai PET scrapped

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to terminate the anti-dumping duty imposed on the imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) originating in or exported from Thailand.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the decision was made based on findings during an administrative review (expiry) investigation, which the government undertook on April 20.

The review was based on a petition filed by MPI Polyester Industries Sdn Bhd, it said in a statement yesterday.

"All interested parties may access the notice of negative determination of

the administrative review (expiry) investigation concerning anti-dumping duties

imposed on imports of PET originating in or exported from Thailand from MITI's

website at www.miti.gov.my," it said. – Bernama