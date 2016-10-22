Jerasia Capital gets UMA query

PETALING JAYA: Jerasia Capital Bhd was issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query by Bursa Malaysia yesterday on the sharp increase in its share price recently.

The company’s share price jumped 33.33% to 68 sen on Wednesday from 51 sen on Tuesday. It rose a further 2.22% yesterday to close at 69 sen with 1.14 million shares traded.

The company has been instructed to disclose any corporate developments relating to the group’s business and affairs that have not been previously announced, that may account for the trading activity including those in the stage of negotiations/discussion.

It is also required to disclose any rumour/report concerning the business and affairs of the group and whether it is aware of any other possible explanation to account for the trading activity.

Jerasia Capital is an investment holding company that was listed in 2000 following a reverse takeover of MCL Corp Bhd. It is involved in the manufacturing of fashion apparel for the international markets and the retailing of internationally renowned labels and its own home-grown labels in the Malaysian market.