Opposition treats parliament like a circus: Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition is treating Parliament like a circus by staging a walkout in the midst of the Budget 2017 presentation, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He stressed that the presentation of the annual budget in Parliament was "serious business".

"This is the opportunity for the opposition MPs to participate in the Budget and present their ideas to Parliament if they feel they have any.

"It is bad enough that the opposition does not have a shadow cabinet and shadow Finance Minister," he said in his latest blog posting (http://sskeruak.blogspot.my/).

Yesterday, several opposition MPs held up placards and staged a walkout while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was tabling Budget 2017 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The MPs, from the Pakatan Harapan pact comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah, did so while Najib, who is also Finance Minister, pointed to assertions by some quarters that Budget 2017 was some form of theatrics.

"The level of maturity of the opposition MPs has sunk to an all-time low. Must everything be turned into a protest demonstration?

"Instead of walking out halfway through the budget presentation they should at least wait till it is over and debate the budget first," he added. — Bernama