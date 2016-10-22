2,906 UniMAP graduates receive degrees, diplomas at 11th convocation

ARAU: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP)'s 11th four-day convocation beginning today, will see 2,906 graduates getting their degrees and diplomas.

Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail as UniMAP Chancellor will confer degrees on 219 graduates at the first session this morning.

Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil as UniMAP Pro-Chancellor will confer degrees on 442 graduates at the second session in the afternoon.

Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zul Azhar Zahid Jamal said the rest of the graduates would get their degrees and diplomas at the third to seven sessions to be held until Tuesday.

He said of the 2,906 graduates, 50 would receive PhD, while 130, Master of Science, and 39, Master of Business Management, degrees.

He added that 1,563 graduates would be getting their Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, 250 in Engineering Technology and 460 in Business while 414 would will get their Diploma in Engineering.

"UniMAP is proud that 135 of the 2,273 Bachelor's Degree graduates obtained first class," he told a media conference at Dewan Ilmu, in conjunction with the convocation today.

He said the 11th convocation would see Tuanku Syed Faizuddin being re-appointed as UniMAP Chancellor for another five years effective Dec 13 this year until Dec 12, 2021.

The instrument of appointment will be presented by UniMAP's Board of Directors chairman, Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Zainai Mohamed on Sunday, before the commencement of the third session at Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Library.

"Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen will also be re-appointed as Pro-Chancellor for another five years effective Dec 13 thos year till Dec 12, 2021," said Zul Azhar.

He said three individuals who had contributed vastly to the development of UniMAP, particularly in ideas and inputs would be conferred Honorary Doctor of Philosophy Degrees.

The three are UEM Berhad Group chairman, Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali (Management); Nihon Superior Co Ltd president, Tetsuro Nishimura (Engineering); and Northern Corridor Implementation Authority, Human Capital Development director Jariyah Hashim (Economy). — Bernama