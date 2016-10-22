Budget 2017 forsees positive results for rural water and electricity supply

KUALA LUMPUR: The people could easily see the positive effects from the continuous efforts and importance given by the government on rural water and electricity supply, in another one or two years, an environmentalist said.

Looking at the 2017 Budget tabled today, the Association of Water and Energy Malaysia (AWER) president S. Piarapakaran foresees that there will be an improvement on rural water and electricity projects as the government has been embarking on those projects for many years without failing until now.

He said the government has been very serious in making sure that the basic necessities reach to each and every house in Malaysia including the rural areas and the allocation announced today would better enhance the on-going processes.

Under this budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday, the government will provide electricity supply in rural areas, targeting approximately 10,000 houses with an allocation of RM460 million.

The budget also allocated RM222 million for water treatment projects in 42 Orang Asli villages, economic and entrepreneurship development programmes as well as Village Resettlement in Sungai Ruil, Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

Those efforts, Piarapakaran said would spur the nation's economy in each and every corner of the country in coming years.

However, Piarapakaran suggested that the federal government should also appoint a technical regulator in rural areas to ensure all the piping material selection, type of pressure going to be applied to be standardised.

"We cannot give the responsibility to state entity because of the standardisation issue ... and at the same time, we need to appoint the local people to teach and do some maintenance work," he told Bernama here, today.

Commenting on the flood mitigation plans, the Malaysian Centre for Environment, Technology and Development (Cetdem) executive director Anthony Tan said that the government had to clearly breakdown on the details of the plans to the people and stakeholders.

Najib also announced that a total of 69 flood mitigation plans would be continued nationwide with an allocation of RM495 million.

Besides that, Anthony pointed out that the government should also focus on allocation to logging issues and preserving flora and fauna, in which he said those gaps had not been filled under this budget. — Bernama