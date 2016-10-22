Infrastructure development provision proves people-caring government

TELUK INTAN: The RM1.2 billion allocation to upgrade 616km of village roads and bridges besides improving communications in rural and urban areas proved the government's commitment in further strengthening infrastructure development nationwide.

Perak Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee chairman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said the Budget 2017 was in line with the government's pledge to put the people first by continuing to build roads that are safe and comfortable.

"The provision of infrastructure is very important, especially for Perak due to rising costs of maintenance every year," Zainol Fadzi, who is also Sungai Manike assemblyman, told Bernama here today.

Asked to comment on the Water Supply Fund that would be set up urgently with an allocation of RM500 million to solve water woes in the country, he said it was essential, especially for new settlements such as planned villages being established by the state government. — Bernama