Immigration Act should be amended to expand dept's work scope: DPM

PORT DICKSON: The Immigration Act should be amended to expand further the scope and tasks currently undertaken by the Malaysian Immigration Department, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said the amendment is also in efforts to intensify the department's collaboration with other authorities, including the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police.

"Immigration will be expanded with the amendment to the Immigration Act, which encompasses other areas that are not in the act itself, including the issue of upgrading department assets due to increasingly serious and growing threats and challenges being faced.

"Especially at the entry points to land, air and sea where 'rat trails' have become 'elephant lanes', collaboration with the police, military and other parties is needed and required an amendment to the act to expand their (enforcement) powers," he told reporters after attending the Grade K29 immigration officers training completion parade here today.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

At the ceremony, 95 participants successfully completed their course and will start work on Monday. — Bernama