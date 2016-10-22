Opposition did not respect parliamentary democracy: Najib

BANGKOK: The Prime Minister has criticised the opposition for walking out during the tabling of the Budget 2017 in Parliament yesterday, which he said was a disrespect to the parliamentary democracy and budget contents.

Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the tabling of the Budget 2017 was an important practice in a parliamentary democracy because it contained various efforts for the benefit of the people.

"When the budget was presented, even though it is not consistent or agreeable with our views, it is a budget in a parliamentary democratic system, then it becomes a budget for the people and nation.

"But if they (the opposition) do not respect the budget tabling, they not only do not respect parliamentary democracy but also its contents meant for the people," he told the Malaysian media here today.

The Prime Minister said this after paying his last respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace here.

Najib arrived in Bangkok yesterday with his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and other senior government officials.

According to him, the Budget 2017 elaborated on various efforts for the people from issues relating to education, health, housing, salary and posts in the civil services, defence and security.

"All forms of assistance to the people are described in the budget, when they walked out of the Parliament sitting, they do not place any priority on the interests of the people," he said.

Despite not agreeing on the Budget 2017, he said the opposition could debate on it next week and criticise it and that would not be a problem.

"It is not a problem, but what we want is their constructive role as opposition and not participating in the process of opposing the budget in Parliament," he said.

The Prime Minister said the action of the opposition yesterday did not cause any problems to the Barisan Nasional (BN).

The party that lost out yesterday according to Najib was the opposition and the people would judge their action.

The Prime Minister and wife are expected to return home this evening. — Bernama