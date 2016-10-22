African man found dead with slash wounds in Kajang

Posted on 22 October 2016 - 03:34pm Last updated on 22 October 2016 - 04:42pm

KUALA LUMPUR: An African man was found dead by passers-by at 8pm in Jalan Cendana 3, Taman Cendana, Sungai Chua, Kajang yesterday.

Kajang Police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said the victim was believed to have been chased and attacked by three African men armed with parang.

"Two parang were found in a drain near the victim and one parang was found about 10 metres away," he said in a statement here, today.

Two fingerprints were found on the parang while a red Hyundai Elantra believed to be the victim's, was found 100 metres away.

As follow-up, police arrested five Nigerian men in Kajang yesterday and early this morning to assist investigation.

The suspects, between 20 and 28 years-old, had student visas. — Bernama