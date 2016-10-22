Budget 2017 will improve youth lifestyle: Council

MALACCA: The Budget 2017 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, provides an important catalyst in improving the lives of the youth, especially those wanting to own a house.

Malacca Youth Associations Council (MGBM) president Mohd Ridwan Mohd Ali said the government's move to inject funds into programmes such as My Beautiful Newhome and SPNB home would enable youth to own a house.

He said currently, the average youth could only afford to buy a house worth about RM100,000.

"The removal of stamp duty for first ownership of home below RM300,000 will help to materialise the dream of owning a house," he told Bernama here today.

On the issue involving public taxi and Uber being resolved, Mohd Ridwan said youth could now take the opportunity to generate revenue by getting involved in the service while helping to offset the problem of public transportation.

He said tax relief of up to RM2,500 per year for purchase of electronic gadgets and gym membership were also appropriate for the lifestyle of today's youth. — Bernama