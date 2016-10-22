PMC marks World Mental Health Day with crisis intervention forum

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Medical College (PMC) today held a state-level mental health crisis intervention forum for college students to mark the second annual World Mental Health Day (WMHD).

Organised by the Department of Psychiatry, the theme of the workshop was "Dignity in Mental Health - Psychological and Mental Health First Aid for All".

Its Department of Psychiatry head, Associate Prof Dr. Finian O' Brien said this forum was important in developing skills in various ways to manage people during crisis circumstances.

Citing a report from National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), it showed one in three people in the country have mental health problem.

Last year, 37 attempted suicide cases were received by the Fire and Rescue Department.

He said everyone has to understand the knowledge on efforts to curb negativity and ensure positive mental health among all the people.

"It is to prevent crisis situations from having poor outcomes," he said during the forum.

A total of 73 students participated in the forum with 12 participants from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Penang Hospital and Adventist Oncology Centre.

The forum was paneled by Finian, Penang Association of Counselling and Psychology (PACP) president Margarita Pillay, Penang Adventist Hospital consultant clinical psychologist Dr. Lynne Yong and Befrienders Penang outreach director Cheung Kwan Leng.

In the forum, many questions on ways to handle suicidal issues and depression were raised from the participants.

Attendees learned to respond appropriately to people with a personal crisis.