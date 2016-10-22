MIC Youth applauds contribution to Indian community in Budget 2017

IPOH: MIC National Youth wing today commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for his generous contribution to the development of the Indian community in the Budget 2017 announcement yesterday.

Its head C.Sivarraaj said the allocations, RM50 million to Tamil schools development fund and another RM50 million to increase capacity and income of the Indian community, are a testimony of the government helping the people.

"The business community will benefit from the RM150 million under the Tekun and Amanah Iktiar programmes for small business loans and start up capital," he added.

Sivarraaj noted the RM10 million for pre-school classes in 50 Tamil schools shows the commitment towards education for the community.

"Besides all this direct allocations, we must not forget that the Indian community have been given significant sum of allocations in every other ministries.

"The community needs to plug in and tap the allocated budget in the system and MIC youth will assist them," he said.

The youth chief described as the walkout of opposition MPs as disgraceful and the act spoke ill of their character.

"They are not worth the wages the people are paying them," he said.

Perak Indian Chamber of Commerce had hoped the GST to be reduced to two percent to ease the burden of the people.

"However, the increase in BR1M payouts will some how assist the low income earners.

"The allocation for the various agencies to help the business community is a good move to generate the economy," its president K. Seven said.