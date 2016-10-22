Selangor International Expo to be bigger next year

SERDANG: The Selangor International Expo will be three times as big in the future as it was this year to capitalise on its fast-growing appeal to businesses.

Selangor state executive councillor for Investment, Industry and Trade, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Transport Datuk Teng Chang Khim proposed that the three-day expo be extended to ten days and include multiple themes and international conferences.

"We are ambitiously announcing that the expo will be expanded to ten days next year. There will be international conferences such as a South East Asian e-Commerce conference or a Halal conference," Teng told a press conference today.

He was there to officiate the Selangor International Expo 2016's closing ceremony, where he said the number of visitors this year had more than doubled from about 4,000 in 2015 to more than 10,000.

Teng said RM50 million worth of business transactions were conducted in the expo last year and, with this year's participation doubled, he expects that more business was conducted as well.

He said there were more than 500 both local and international businesses which participated in the expo this year, including those from Japan, UK, France, Germany, and many more.

Teng said he hoped those who participated this year will register themselves for next year's expo quickly and make it another successful and bountiful affair.

He added that he will discuss expansion plans for next year's expo with the organising committee.