Budget 2017 sensitive to target groups: Rohani

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry said Budget 2017 would help to empower target groups such as women, children and the special needs community.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (pix) said the budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday reflected the unceasing concern of the government for the needy.

She cited General Aid of up to RM300 monthly and RM450 monthly of the children's aid, which would benefit 69,000 families.

"Aside from that, the RM300 aid for senior citizens has also been maintained, which will benefit 120,000 senior citizens," she said in a statement here today.

She noted that eight senior citizen activity centres would be set up in preparation for the growing number of aged citizens by 2035.

Rohani further noted that tax exemption of RM1,000 would be given to individual taxpayers who send their children aged six years and below to nurseries and preschools registered under the Welfare Department.

She said various incentives were also given under Budget 2017, such as tax exemption for about 387,122 differently-abled individuals registered with the Welfare department, when they purchase aid equipment.

Rohani said the role of women as contributors to the economy had also been acknowledged with an allocation of RM2 billion for women empowerment programmes.

"In regard to women's health, RM30 million has been set aside for women to undergo free mammogram, and HPV immunisation to prevent cervical cancer," she said. — Bernama