Initiatives outlined in Budget 2017 timely: Johor MB

JOHOR BARU: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) praised the federal government for the various initiatives outlined in the Budget 2017 to help the people to cope with the current cost of living.

He cited as good examples the rate increase for the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) and stamp duty exemption on instruments of transfer and loan agreement for first home ownership.

He said the Johor government fully supported the federal government and believed the allocation given to the Johor people met the needs of a fast developing state.

Nevertheless, he said the Johor government wanted allocations under the Budget 2017 to be distributed fairly and in line with the policies in place to ensure no leakage.

He said attention should be given to ensure the allocations reached the target groups.

"Normally, there'll be a gap between policy and implementation. For example, the announcement by the Prime Minister on an allocation for repair of flats in town areas.

"How can we ensure that the allocation reaches them because there are only some places with flats, like in Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Selangor?" he asked.

"Ascertain that only those eligible get the allocation so that the facilities provided meet their objectives and in line with government policy. Otherwise, the allocation will never be enough," he told the media after the 2016 Johor Future Home programme at Kampung Kuala Masai, Pasir Gudang, here today.

He said government aid, when received by those who really needed it, would help to generate economy and improve the people's livelihood.

On the Johor Future Home programme, Mohamed Khaled said it encouraged volunteerism, whereby about 5,600 volunteers would help to repair about 300 houses belonging to the poor, single mothers, the elderly and people with disabilities (OKU) in the state.

The programme would focus on repair of houses occupied by those with income of less than RM1,000 a month, he added. — Bernama