Paraglider feared drowned after falling into the sea

SEREMBAN: A paraglider is feared drowned after he crashed into the sea at the First Mile section of the Port Dickson beach, about 26km from here today.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said JBPM received an emergency call at 11.07am from a member of the public and launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

"However, the victim could not be found as of 5pm today," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the SAR operation comprising JBPM, the Civil Defence Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Port Dickson Municipal Council is still going on. — Bernama