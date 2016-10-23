Klang Little India traders disappointed over sombre festive mood for Deepavali

KLANG: Deepavali is just around the corner, but there are absolutely no decorations along the moniker, 'Little India' in Jalan Tengku Kelana here, traders claimed.

Some traders along the enclave expressed disappointment over the sombre festive mood at the street lined by two rows of more than 100 pre-war shops on both sides.

Chairman of the Entrepreneurs Association of Little India Klang, N.P. Raman, claimed that during festive seasons like Deepavali, Little India is normally congested with people and traffic at least two weeks before the celebration.

"But now, it is close to a week before the Deepavali celebration, which will take place on Oct 29, but we don't see any attractions or decorative items placed along Jalan Tengku Kelana," he told Bernama today.

Raman, who is the managing director of Thangaram Jewellers Sdn Bhd located on the same street, claimed there was no initiative taken by the Selangor state government to beautify Little India ever since it came into power in 2008.

"If there is no action from the state government through the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) to beautify the place, we from the association will hang buntings and banners promoting the celebration.

"We also want the street lights along the Little India enclave lit with LED bulbs," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the founders of Sri Kumaran's Textile Sdn Bhd in Klang's Little India, N. Ravichandran, said the Deepavali carnivals taking place nationwide had affected the brisk business enjoyed by his shop.

"My sales had dropped significantly up to 40% during weekends due to the trade carnivals this year," he said.

MPK president Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin said MPK planned to hold a Deepavali open house at Jalan Tengku Kelana in an effort to liven the Deepavali mood there.

A check by Bernama revealed there were no festive decorations in the enclave except for some tents for the Deepavali celebration. — Bernama