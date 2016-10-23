Unemployed man attacks man for meeting a woman

ALOR STAR: A 25-year-old man was attacked with a sharp weapon by an unemployed man for allegedly meeting up with a woman in Kampung Alor Belut near here yesterday.

Kedah CID chief SAC Mohd Nashir Ya said in the 2.50am incident in front of a house in Kampung Alor Belut, the victim was injured in the cheek and right eye.

"As a result of swift police action, a 29-year-old man from Alor Setar was arrested early yesterday and is now under remand," he said in a statement here today.

He said the case is investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a weapon. — Bernama