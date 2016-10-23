Perlis Raja Muda appointed as UniMAP chancellor

ARAU: Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizzuddin Putra Jamalullail today received his credentials as the chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) for a term of five years effective Dec 13.

This is his fourth appointment as UniMAP chancellor and he will hold the post until December 2021.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was first appointed to the post in 2004.

The appointment has the consent of Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah.

UniMAP Board chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zainai Mohamed, accompanied by UniMAP vice chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Zul Azhar Zahid Jamal, presented the credentials at the UniMAP's Bilik Perpustakaan Tuanku Syed Faizuddin in Pauh Putra here today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin pledged to continue providing the best together with the vice chancellor as well as UniMAP staff and students to make the university a competitive and dynamic academic and research institution in the international arena. — Bernama