Sewerage system operator charged for operating illegally

KOTA BARU: The Hotel Sentral Management Sdn Bhd was charged in the Sessions Court here today for operating a private sewerage system without a valid licence in a resort at Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh.

The company, which was represented by its general manager Hizam Shari Omar, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Mohd Yusoff Yunus.

The accused was charged with committing the offence at an address in Pantai Bisikan Bayu, Semerak, Pasir Puteh on Oct 24, 2012.

The company was charged under Section 20 (1)(b) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006.

Mohd Yusoff set Nov 28 for a re-mention of the case.

National Water Services Commission (SPAN) prosecuting officer Mohd Helmy Razelan appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Nik Noor Nazri Nik Soh. — Bernama