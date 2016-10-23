Two friends killed, another teenager injured in Bukit Beruntung

KUALA LUMPUR: Two teenagers were killed and their friend injured when the motorcycle used by the trio collided with a car at the traffic light junction near Taman Adenium, Bukit Beruntung, Hulu Selangor, early today.

In the incident at about 4.50am, J. Jeganraj and K. Sasi Dharan, both aged 16 years, died at the scene while the third victim, who sustained minor injuries, is identified as Arun, 18.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt R. Supramaniam said the motorcycle ridden by Jeganraj with his two friends collided with a Toyota Vios car driven by a 26-year-old man.

"As a result of the collision, the three victims were thrown to the left side of the road while the driver only sustained minor injuries," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Supramaniam said the bodies of the two victims were brought to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital where Arun also received treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner causing death. — Bernama