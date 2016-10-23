Half of M'sian women diagnosed with breast cancer under 50 years old

KUALA LUMPUR: At the age of 25, cancer was something that she had never thought she could get.

But Hiba Abdul Rahman, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February last year.

“I thought at my age I would not get breast cancer, thus I really did not know much about it. When I was diagnosed, I did not know what to do or expect. I had even trouble finding someone my age with breast cancer," she said at Prince Court Medical Centre (PCMC)'s breast cancer awareness talk attended by some 90 people on Saturday. Datin Dr Azura Ahmad Tajuddin, President of PETRONITA was the guest of honour.

For Hiba, her day after being diagnosed was all about seemingly endless treatments - chemotherapy, a mastectomy, radiation therapy and herceptin treatment.

She had her left breast and lymph nodes removed, and now has a thin long scar across her chest.

It is a sign that she is a warrior, a fighter, a breast cancer survivor.

Half of the 5,000 Malaysian women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every year are under 50 years old.

To restore their confidence after surviving the disease, patients can undergo conserving therapy or mastectomy followed by breast reconstruction which has become the preferred surgical treatments for breast cancer.

PCMC's breast and endocrine surgeon Dr Harjit Kaur said breast reconstruction is not a simple procedure but it can restore a woman's appearance and confidence.

There was also a lucky draw where 12 winners won free mammogram screening, ultrasound screening and cosmetic products.