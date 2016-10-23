FDAM hopes to benefit from RM80m allocated in Budget 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM80 million allocated in the 2017 Budget to boost the creative industry including film production, hopefully, could assist the Film Directors Association of Malaysia (FDAM) in tackling the problems plaguing the national film industry.

Its deputy president, Syed Zulkifli Syed Nasir said FDAM hoped to benefit from part of the allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Friday, in carrying out a study on the local film industry.

He said FDAM had completed phase one of the study covering the size of the local and foreign markets for Malaysian films, most of which still failed to meet the wants of viewers and to penetrate the foreign market.

"We are now entering the second phase of the study which include weaknesses in telling the story in a film," he told Bernama, adding that the study was expected to be completed in 2018.

Syed Zulkifli, who is popularly known as Syed Zul Tojo, said the second phase of the study also included doing a research film titled Hijabsta Ballet which would be screened early next year.

"If we are able to obtain a portion of the fund from the budget, it can also be used to conduct phase three of the study, that is, on ways to advertise and promote films, including Hijabsta Ballet," he said.

Syed Zulkifli said the study would also identify the mistakes often made in producing local films and to find solutions to the problems so as to produce high-quality films and box-office hits.

He is leading the group of researchers comprising 10 committee members of FDAM.

Under the 2017 Budget, the prime minister had announced two new initiatives to be implemented to further spur the country's creative industry including film making.

These are the Film in Malaysia Incentive, Arts and Culture Revitalisation Agenda and the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Content Creation Hub in Santubong, Sarawak and in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. — Bernama