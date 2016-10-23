Extend PR1MA end-financing scheme to LC, LMC and affordable projects: Jagdeep

GEORGE TOWN: The special end-financing scheme for 1Malysia People's Housing Projects (PR1MA) should also be extended to houses built by the state governments and private sector, said Penang Housing, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh (pix).

He said low-cost (LC), low-medium cost (LMC) and affordable units were built by state agencies and private developers as part of compliance requirements for development projects.

He expressed his disappointment and urged the federal administration to allow the scheme to be enjoyed by applicants of LC, LMC and affordable housing projects.

He said affordability should also mean accessibility for those who qualify for LC and LMC units, priced between RM42,000 to RM72,500, and noted housing loan rejections for this group was about 70%.

"The scheme should be extended to them to make housing accessible for those in the lower-income group," he said in a press conference today after attending a fundraising event for the Penang Animal Welfare Society.

Jagdeep said he will bring up the matter with the Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government Ministry during the quarterly meeting with state housing Excos.

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Andul Razak last Friday when he unveiled the national budget for 2017.

Applicants can enjoy loans of up to 90% of the purchase price under the scheme for PR1MA homes.