Sg Semenyih water treatment plant closes down again (Updated)

Posted on 23 October 2016 - 04:01pm Last updated on 23 October 2016 - 06:53pm

PETALING JAYA: Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant has been forced to be close down again today after another case of odour pollution happened around 7.30am.

The latest closure led to some 330,000 consumers from several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang to experience temporary water disruption.

Among the main areas experiencing the temporary water disruption are:

» Hulu Langat district: Bangi, Bandar Bukit Mahkota, Kajang, Semenyih and Rinching;

» Kuala Langat District: Morib, Banting, Bandar Saujana Putra, Bandar Rimbayu and Telok Panglima Garang;

» Petaling District: 1-27 USJ, Puchong and Serdang.

» Sepang district, areas affected are Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Bandar Nusa Putra, Putra Heights, Pulau Meranti, Kota Warisan, Bandar Bukit Puchong and Sungai Merab.

Full list of affected areas is available online at www.syabas.com.my.

Syabas Head of Corporate Communications Amin Lin Abdullah mentioned that emergency water supply is being sent with the help of tankers to affected areas and critical premises, such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

Meanwhile, Selangor state executive councillor for environment and tourism and consumer affairs Elizabeth Wong said confirmed the pollution came from Nilai.

"The source of odour pollution is confirmed to be from Nilai, Negri Sembilan. Odour from upstream waterways at Nilai is found to have strong unusual ordour flowing into Sungai Buah, which leads to the Semenyih Intake Point.

"Dead fish have also been sighted around the area," Wong said in a statement today.

She said the teams there were joined by officers from the National Water Services Commission (Span) at approximately 4pm and are still attempting to find the exact origin of the pollution.

Wong added that the information has been relayed to the Negri Sembilan Environment Department.

Consumers can get the latest information and details of areas affected via the Syabas smart phone application "mySYABAS" and Syabas' website.