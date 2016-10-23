Massive discount for all AirAsia destinations

AIRASIA is offering up to 50% discount on short and long-haul destinations across its extensive network.

Guests travelling on long-haul can also take advantage of the discount when purchasing AirAsia X’s award-winning Premium Flatbed product.

AirAsia Group chief commercial officer Siegtraund Teh said the latest promotion is a no-holds-barred promo offering 50% off fares to all AirAsia destinations across Asia and beyond.

“This is the best chance to check out those destinations you’ve always wanted to see at even more affordable prices. From Kuala Lumpur to Japan, Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, Iran, Maldives, or even Mauritius,” Teh said in a statement.

The discount is available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from today until end of the month with travel period between Jan 9 and June 18 next year.