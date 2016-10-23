RM8.7b allocation for police force will improve productivity and welfare: IGP

PETALING JAYA: The RM8.7 billion allocated under the Budget 2017 for the police force is important to ensure the omnipresence of the police, and to enable them to better respond to criminal activity.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the allocation will not just improve their welfare but also their productivity.

"We thank the government for the allocation and of course we understand the country's financial position at the moment. We will manage the allocations wisely and spend it to benefit the Rakyat," he said.

Khalid also noted on the incentives which would be given to civil servants including police personnel.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said part of the RM8.7 billion would be for major programmes and projects, including building 12 district police headquarters, VAT 69 commando training centres and the procurement of vehicles and equipments.

In addition, RM323 million had been allocated to enhance operations in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esszone).

Deputy Home Ministry Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said part of the RM8.7 billion allocated to the police in the budget will also be used to replace the ageing police vehicles with ones that are more robust and durable.

The incentives include the unrecorded five-day quarantine leave for public servants whose children are ill and required to be quarantined, extending the fully paid leave with scholarship to the support group and increasing the motorcycle loan limit from RM5,000 to RM10,000.

It was reported Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the allocation of RM60 million to prevent crime in cities was adequate and it would be sufficient to increase the presence of police in public areas and neighbourhood.

Lee hoped the RM8.7 billion allocation would be utilised especially in upgrading and maintain police quarters which were in the need of repairs.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry was relieved that the budget allocated to the ministry signalled it to carry out the planned projects to safeguard the nation.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said in Facebook that he believed the money allocated will not go to waste.

He further pointed out that the ministry will ensure the safety of the nation despite the uncertainty state of economy.

Najib announced the ministry would be allocated a sum of RM15.1 billion.

Some RM1.8 billion from the total amount will be used for the defence asset maintenance comprising of aircraft, communication equipment, weapons and patrol vessels.

Armed forces veterans with permanent disabilities of up to 80% acquired during the course of their service will be provided with a special insurgency incentives. The government has set aside RM55 million for this matter.