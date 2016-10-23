Justin Thomas retains CIMB classic title

KUALA LUMPUR: Justin Thomas of the United States successfully defended his CIMB Classic golf championship title after carding four-round total of 23-under-par 265 at the TPC Kuala Lumpur, in Bukit Kiara here, Sunday.

The 23-year-old emerged as the second player to win back-to-back titles in the competition, which entered its seventh edition this year.

"I'm just so excited ... The hardest part was trying not to think about that those last couple of holes.

"It really doesn't change much. This is what you play for. You play to get in these situations and handle them well and I felt like I did. It's great start to the year (new golf season)," said Thomas.

For the feat, Thomas received US$1.26 million (about RM5.3 million) and the championship trophy from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The CIMB Classic which is co-sanctioned by the US PGA Tour and the Asian Tour offers total prize money of US$7 million (about RM29.33 million).

Hideki Matsuyama was disappointed that he did not win the tournament after playing well throughout the tournament.

"A little disappointed not winning but Justin (Thomas) played great and he deserved to win," said Matsuyama, who was searching for his third win in the PGA Tour after the Memorial Tournament (2014) and Waste Management Phoenix Open last February.

"I played well. I hoped to make a charge earlier but it didn't happen but I got it around," added Matsuyama, who pocketed US$756,000 (about RM3.2 million).

Meanwhile, overnight leader, India's Anirban Lahiri, who began the final round with a four-stroke lead at 19-under 197, experienced quite the up-and-down outgoing nine.

After opening with a pair of pars, Anirban had a quadruple-bogey-9 at the third hole but managed to recover with a birdie and an eagle at the par-four fourth and par-five fifth holes, respectively.

He coloured his scorecard with a bogey on the next hole and added another birdie on the ninth hole.

In his second-nine, he added another two birdies and a bogey for today's round score of an even-par 72 and settle for a share of third place at 19-under-par 269.

"Obviously, I tried my best. I fought back as best I could but I just couldn't get the putts to fall on the back nine, I had numerous lipouts and then just really disappointed that I didn't birdie the 17 or 18 or even the 16th hole, for that matter.

"Just didn't get the numbers right with my wedges. I didn't hit them close. It's very disappointing," said Anirban, who shared third place with American Derek Fathauer.

Had he won, Anirban would have become the second player from India to win on the PGA Tour after Arjun Atwal, who won the 2010 Wyndham Championship.

Malaysia's Gavin Kyle Green completed his game in joint 69th and Danny Chia in 78th place. They pocketed US$14,070 (RM58,866.07) and US$12,880 (RM53,887.34) respectively. — Bernama