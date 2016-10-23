Girl achieves dream despite being confined to wheelchair

GEORGE TOWN: Being confined to a wheelchair did not stop Norhamizah Idros, 23, from her dreams of completing her studies.

Her dream will become reality this week during the 54th convocation ceremony for USM when she receives her scroll for graduating with a Bachelor in Electronics.

Her hard work also paid off as she is also due to receive the USM Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal award (disabled person category).

She said she was wheelchair bound since she was a toddler after being paralysed but did not elaborate.

She, however, remained positive despite her difficulties as she wanted to excel in her studies.

"My disabilities is no reason for me not to work hard, I have never given up on my quest to be the best," she said at a press conference today at USM.

Another Chancellor Gold Medal recipient Lime Yen Ruen, 22, who will graduate with a Bachelor in Electric and Electronics said the secret to his success is properly managing his time and to focus and listen during lectures.

He now works as an engineer with a multinational corporation and is also pursing his Master of Science (Microelectronic) in USM.

USM Vice-Chancellor Datuk Professor Asma Ismail congratulated those who completed their studies and performed well.

She said a total 5,941 graduates will receive their scrolls from Nov 24 to Nov 27 comprising 275 doctorates, 1,000

post-graduates, 4,579 undergraduates and 87 nursing diploma holders.

She said Toray Industries president Datuk Akihiro Nikkaku, 67, will be conferred the Honorary Engineering Doctorate for his contributions to USM and Penang.