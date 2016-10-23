Civil servants and consumer group applaud Budget 2017

PETALING JAYA: Civil servants and consumer group welcome the 2017 Budget that was announced last Friday.

The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Civil Service (Cuepacs) welcomed the inclusion of electronic items into the lifestyle tax relief in the 2017 Budget.

Its president Datuk Azih Muda said the tax relief announcement which extents to smartphones, tablets, internet subscriptions and gymnasium fees is new and stands to benefit the civil servants in their duties.

"By including these new items, it will increase the officers' productivity, including their health," he told theSun today.

"Initially, we were unhappy because our appeal to have a two-month bonus was not included.

"However, there have been improvements for us as on July 1, civil servants were given a one-off salary increment which will come into effect next year. This is something new because we would usually receive an annual salary increase only.

"Additionally, the government's announcement to extend the fully paid Study Leave with scholarship, and granting Quarantine Leave up to five days without record to public servants whose children are ill, is good as we have been fighting for it," he said.

He added that civil servants who earn either below RM3,000 or RM4,000 are also entitled to BR1M, which allows them to have extra income.

He was also pleased on the move to introduce a grade 56 between grade 54 and JUSA C for medical and dental specialists.

On criticisms that the budget was merely to gain the civil servants' support, he said that it was baseless as Cuepacs had constantly raised issues meant for their members.

The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) applauded the move for first-time home buyers but stated that it must be managed well.

Its deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman said this is to ensure that the buyers do not borrow beyond their means.

"Ideally, their commitment shouldn't exceed 30% of their monthly income. The government should also ensure that the PR1MA houses built are made affordable, and not at a high price which the potential borrowers would need a higher loan," he said.

Several initiatives was announced in the budget, which included accessibility for higher loans from the Perumahan Rakyat 1Malaysia, where applicants can borrow up to RM295,000.