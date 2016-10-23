Viral video shows motorist crashing into, running over and robbing victim

PETALING JAYA: A closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) recording of a snatch theft involving a motorist and a pedestrian has gone viral on social media.

In the 20-second long video clip dated Oct 20, a motorcyclist is seen riding up to a woman and crashing into her before speeding off.

The woman can be seen falling to the ground with her umbrella and she laid there motionless.

The thief then approached the victim again before ramming her on the head and snatching her bag before fleeing the scene.

The incident came to light when photos and videos of the incident emerged on social media and went viral.

Some netizens on social media claimed that the incident happened in Kapar, Klang.

However, when contacted, North Klang distrcit police chief ACP Mohd Yusoff Mamat said police did not receive any report from the public or anyone from the victim's side at press time.