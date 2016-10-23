Opposition MPs walkout indecent, shameful: Hishammuddin

KLUANG: The action of the opposition Members of Parliament who staged a walkout during the 2017 Budget tabling in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday has been described as an embarrassment to themselves.

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said they deliberately staged the walkout when the whole world was watching the presentation of the budget by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"Their action is indecent because never in the history of the country has Members of Parliament walked out during the budget presentation," Hishammuddin, who is Defence Minister, told reporters here.

The Sembrong Member of Parliament said this after a thanksgiving ceremony to celebrate Felda Ulu Penggeli as the winner of the national Felda Villages Beautification Award in Dewan Semai Bakti, Felda Ulu Penggeli near here today.

Hishammuddin said their sincerity and honesty were doubtful as their action is seen as irresponsible.

Previously various quarters, including PAS elected representatives, slammed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Pakatan Harapan Members of Parliament for staging the walkout during the tabling of the 2017 Budget on Friday. — Bernama