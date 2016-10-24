Press Digest - RM50m grant too little, says Dong Zong

PETALING JAYA: Dong Zong (United Chinese School Committees Association) said the special grant of RM50 million for national-type Chinese primary schools under Budget 2017 is too little to meet their needs, the Chinese press reported today.

In a statement yesterday, the association noted that RM600 million in special fund was announced for improving and maintaining eight categories of schools.

Of the amount, RM250 million went to national-type primary schools, whereas RM50 million each was allocated to national-type Chinese schools, national-type Tamil schools, religious schools, fully-residential schools, government-aided religious schools, sekolah pondok and Mara junior science schools.

It pointed out that national-type Chinese schools received RM100 million under both Budget 2012 and Budget 2013 but the allocation was slashed by half for the subsequent budgets.

"Dong Zong wants to emphasise that the allocation for national-type Chinese school has always been inadequate and unfair.

"For the past few years, the amount had been slashed. This, coupled with the increases in the prices of goods, means the allocation is far from able to meet the needs of improving and maintaining these schools," the statement said.

Dong Zong also lamented that unlike the previous two budgets, there was no allocation for Chinese conforming (national-type) secondary schools this time around.

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Chong Sin Woon said he will discuss the lack of budget allocation for Chinese conforming schools with the MCA central leadership to find ways to help these schools.

"I will discuss with party chief Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and deputy chief Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on how to help national-type Chinese secondary schools. After which Liow will raise the issue with the prime minister in the Cabinet," said Chong, who is MCA Youth chief.