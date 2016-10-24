Cuepacs welcomes tax relief for electronic items

PETALING JAYA: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) welcomed the inclusion of electronic items in the list of lifestyle items eligible for tax relief.

Its president Datuk Azih Muda said the relief, which extents to smartphones, tablets, internet subscriptions and gymnasium fees, stands to benefit the civil servants in their duties. "It will will increase their productivity, including their health," he told theSun yesterday.

"Initially, we were unhappy because our appeal to have a two-month bonus was not included. However, there have been improvements as on July 1, civil servants were given a one-off salary increment which will come into effect next year. This is something new because we would usually receive an annual salary increase only.

"Additionally, the government's announcement to extend the fully paid study leave with scholarship, and granting quarantine leave up to five days without record to public servants whose children are ill, is good as we have been fighting for it," he said.