Good news for nursing mums

PETALING JAYA: For the first time ever, working mothers who breastfeed stand to receive up to RM1,000 in tax relief.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the new tax relief will be claimable every two years effective next year.

The move, he added, was to support working women who are still breastfeeding and need to purchase breastfeeding equipment.

The tax relief is provided for the purchase of breastfeeding equipment which can be either in a complete set or separate parts consisting of breast pump (manual or electric), cooler bag, containers for storage and collection.

This news was welcomed by The Breastfeeding Advocates Network (TBAN), a public support group on Facebook which now has 95,782 members and sees roughly 100 members added daily.

Many mothers who are looking to breastfeed their babies join the group for advice, support and has fostered a strong sense of kinship as breastfeeding has a number of challenges.

The announcement which was shared on the group garnered support from breastfeeding mothers.

Many working mothers welcomed the announcement as a large number use electronic pumps which can cost between RM300 and RM1,800 each.