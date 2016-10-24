Water sabotage claim slammed

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Umno has slammed Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for implying that Barisan Nasional and Umno played a part in sabotaging the state's water supply.

"Why would we sabotage our own water supply? This is a ridiculous claim," said Umno's Semenyih assemblyman Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz.

He was responding to Azmin's claim after officiating the Labohan Dagang Water Treatment Plant ground-breaking ceremony here yesterday.

Johan questioned the logic for BN and Umno to sabotage the water supply as his family was also experiencing dry taps when the Semenyih water treatment plant had to be shut down due to odour pollution.

He said Azmin had brought up the issue of sabotage as an excuse to sweep the weaknesses of the state government under the carpet.

Pointing out the weakness that led to the contamination of Sungai Semenyih, Johan said BN was not responsible for the approval to allow sand mining activities to be conducted near the river.

"We are not the ones that gave out the licence to the (sand mining) company to operate, which led to the contamination," he said.

Azmin earlier claimed that preliminary reports and evidence gained from the Sungai Semenyih incident showed an inclination of BN-Umno sabotage.

"It seems that it (the sabotage) is in series, probably because the election is nearing," he told a press conference.

Around one million water consumers in the Klang Valley were affected by the closure of the Semenyih water treatment plant last month.

The affected areas included the districts of Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Petaling.

Azmin said the state government reached this conclusion as several of the contamination incidents were "standard and very systematic" in nature.

"Furthermore, the cooperation from several federal departments was pretty slow and not forthcoming," he added.

Azmin, however, refused to confirm when asked whether BN and Umno had direct involvement in the sabotage.

"We have gathered strong evidence in the Semenyih case. I believe the Department of Environment and the Attorney-General's Chambers are preparing the case so that the culprits can be brought to justice," he said.

Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar could not be reached for comments at press time.